Samtec once again no1

Bishop & Associates has for the 10th time ranked Samtec as no1 in overall performace, according to thier survey.

Samtec didn't win every category but won the overall performance and the following categories:



* Samtec ranked #1 in product quality

* Samtec ranked #1 in meeting requested delivery dates

* Samtec ranked #1 in meeting promised ship dates

* Samtec ranked #1 in order lead times

* Samtec ranked #1 in turnaround time to design a new connector

* Samtec ranked #1 in technical support and expertise

* Samtec ranked #1 in sales rep support

* Samtec ranked #1 in customer service function

* Samtec ranked #1 in overall effectiveness in handling problems

* Samtec ranked #1 in use of the catalog

* Samtec ranked #1 in providing product samples

* Samtec ranked #1 in website usefulness