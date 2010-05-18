Aspocomp to pay former employees in France

The French court of Appeal ordered Aspocomp to pay compensation to former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S.

The Court of Appeal of Rouen did not change the decision rendered by the Labor Court of Evreux on January 2009 and ruled that Aspocomp Group has to pay to thirteen former employees of its French Subsidiary, Aspocomp S.A.S., approximately EUR 527 000 including the interest.



Aspocomp Group has not yet been formally notified of the decision. The decision of the French Court relates to the claims raised by thirteen former Aspocomp S.A.S. employees (Aspocomp's Company Announcements 18.2.2008 and

3.2.2009).



The payment to be made by Aspocomp shall not have an effect on the financial results, because Aspocomp has made a reservation in its Financial Statements 2007.



Aspocomp considers if it would take further legal actions.