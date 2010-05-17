Foxconn: number of suicides continues to rise

The EMS-provider Foxconn seems unable to stop the ongoing suicide wave. On Friday, yet another young employee jumped to his death in Shenzhen.

It seems sot be an all too familiar story nowadays. Almost every week, Chinese media reports of another Foxconn employee who jumped to his/ her death at a Chinese manufacturing facility.



The incident on Friday is the latest in this long line of suicide attempts. The victim—named in a China Daily article as Liang—fell off the roof on Friday. The police also confirmed 4 cut wounds on the body.



Liang had been working for Foxconn since last November.



Foxconn has never confirmed any connection to the tremendous workload or it management. The company rather attributed the difficulties to the "immature mentality" of the young workforce, the article continues. All 7 employees who killed themselves were aged between 18 and 24.



Here is a chronology of recent events:



• On January 23rd: a male employee dies after jumping from a roof top.



• On March 11th: a male employee jumps to his death.



• On March 17th: a young woman attempted suicide in Longhua. She suffered serious injuries.



• On March 29th: a male workers jumps to his death.



• On April 6th: a woman attempts suicide and sustains severe injuries.



• On April 7th: a 18 year-old woman jumps to her death.



• On May 6th: a young man jumps to his death.



• On May 11th: a young woman falls to her death.



• On May 14th: a young man jumps from the roof of a building in Longhua.