Foxconn sales increase 44% for the first three months

While comparing the first three months of 2010 with the same period in 2009, net sales increased by 43.9% to NT$ 544.3 billion for EMS provider Foxconn.

Net income improved by 34.8% to NT$ 17.9 billion, yet, in midst of the economic turmoil led global economic uncertainty and industry shrinkage, the company has again achieved market share gain and we can see the broad range of integrated benefits is gradually emerging.



Foxconn has not only had greatly extended its capabilities by invest heavily into software, nano-technology applications and robotics, just to name a few, but also seeks to expand its unique “Share the Platform” Muster and Alliance program.



Three months Ended March 31, 2010 Compared to Three months Ended March 31, 2009：

Net sales increased 43.9% to NT$ 544.3 billion

Gross profit increased 31.4% to NT$ 47.1 billion – gross profit margin decreased to 8.7% from 9.5%

Net income increased 34.8% to NT$ 17.9 billion – net margin decreased to 3.3% from 3.5%