PartnerTech to prioritize organic growth

CEO of PartnerTech Mikael Jonson reported to Nyhetsbyrån Direkt that the company even in the future will prioritize organic growth. Broadening on new markets outside of the Nordic is at the moment not of interest to the company.

Mikael Jonson explains that when PartnerTech makes an acquisition it is when PartnerTech finds a company very similar to PartnerTech. For example the acquisition of Finnish KSH was an acquisition of that kind.



Mikael Jonson also announced that it is not of current interest to enter new markets outside the Nordic. PartnerTech opens manufacturing units in Vellinge in Sweden and Poland. The unit in Karlskoga is also going to be extended. Great potential is also seen in the orders from Bofors Defence and Norwegian Tomra.