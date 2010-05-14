Cavet expands distribution to Scandinavia

Cavet Technologies has entered into a non-exclusive distribution partnership with Sweden-based Elekrolution to sell the LumiSmart ILC in the Nordic region, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Elekrolution to help us deepen our reach in Europe and bring our Smart Grid lighting technology solution to this area of the world,” said Albert Behr, President and CEO of Cavet Technologies. “Working with Elekrolution enables us to foster relationships with influential organizations in those countries, something that would be difficult do on our own.”



Cavet Technologies is currently partnering Bright Negawatts Inc. in North America, the Caribbean and the United Arab Emirates, and Brightpath Technology Ltd. in Europe. Cavet Technologies has engaged Celestica, a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, to manufacture all LumiSmart ILC, giving Cavet Technologies, its channel partners and customers access to world-class engineering and quality manufacturing.



“We see a huge potential in the way LumiSmart is designed. It is easy to install, requires minimum maintenance and instantly helps our customers to save energy and money,” said Jörgen Söderström, Chief Technical Officer for Elektrolution. “We have had a very good response from our Nordic resellers and end-users, and Elektrolution is thrilled to see the product on the Nordic market.”