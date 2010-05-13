Foxconn: eminent monks to conduct religious rite

In response to the recent—and overwhelming—increase in suicides at the EMS-giant Foxconn, the company wants to invite 30 monks to perform a religious rite to dispel misfortune and to ‘release the souls from purgatory’.

"The victims' families asked us to bless the dead and release their souls from suffering, and we will do everything we can to comfort them and prevent such accidents in the future", Liu Kun, director of the Foxconn press office, was cited in an article from China Daily in saying.



Foxconn has already established a management center to help employees maintain mental health and regrets the suicide of the workers, the spokesperson continued.



However, it was also said that the number of suicides at Foxconn is not particularly high. Fan Fumin, professor and vice chairman of the Department of Psychology at Tsinghua University, was cited in saying that a similar ratio (2 – 3 per 100’000) exists among college students.



What makes it distressing is the fact that the behaviour seems to have been copied. Intervention should have taken place much earlier, he said. (the highest number of suicides – or attempted suicides – occurred in March 2010).