HTC and Apple play tag

Electronics companies seem to go for the ‘tit for tat’ response nowadays. This time round it is HTC suing Apple on patent infringement.

HTC took legal action against Apple, filing a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt the importation and sale of the iPhone, iPad and iPod in the United States.



“As the innovator of the original Windows Mobile PocketPC Phone Edition in 2002 and the first Android smartphone in 2008, HTC believes the industry should be driven by healthy competition and innovation that offer consumers the best, most accessible mobile experiences possible,” said Jason Mackenzie, vice president of North America, HTC Corporation.



“We are taking this action against Apple to protect our intellectual property, our industry partners, and most importantly our customers that use HTC phones.”