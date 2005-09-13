Chipcon releases worlds first SoC ZigBee

Chipcon announced the availability of the CC2430 family, the world's first available true One-Chip ZigBeeTM solution. This is the World's First true SoC ZigbeeTM one-stop-shop offering, providing on-chip programmable flash memory as well as a certified ZigbeeTM software stack, all on a single silicon die.

The CC2430 is a key part of Chipcon's SmartRF®03 product family, and is based on Chipcon's industry leading CC2420 ZigBeeTM radio transceiver which has already surpassed 1 million units shipped. Measuring approximately the size of a 1 ct diamond (7×7 mm), the CC2430 represents an extremely clean design combining a robust radio, programmable micro-controller, flash memory, and both IEEE802.15.4 and ZigBeeTM software -- all in one easy-to-use and cost-effective chip. The CC2430 SoC family will be available as three different products (CC2430-F32, CC2430-F64 and CC2430-F128). The difference between these three products is the size of on-chip flash memory, each cost-optimized for different IEEE 802.15.4/ZigbeeTM applications.



The availability of Chipcon's ZigBeeTM SoC solution is a huge leap for OEMs with products targeted at home and building automation, HVAC, automated meter reading (AMR), medical devices, home entertainment, logistics, and other end markets where wires will be replaced by extremely inexpensive low-power wireless communications. The CC2430 will enable OEMs to seamlessly develop compact, high performance and reliable wireless networking products using the chip as the only active device in the system, thus reducing both time-to-market and, production and test costs to the minimum. The CC2430 combined with the market leading Z-StackTM ZigBeeTM protocol software and other Chipcon software tools represent the market's most comprehensive and competitive ZigBee solution. It provides a significant design advantage and reduces engineering risk.



"Using an industry, global standard creates many opportunities in the automation application markets, and complete SoC solutions will offer the ability for manufacturers to add this wireless capability with less in-house expertise," said Joyce Putscher with market research firm In-Stat



"True single chip solutions like Chipcon's CC2430 will drive the cost of standard ZigBeeTM solutions down thereby increasing the demand and market acceptance of the ZigBeeTM standard", commented Pat Gonia, Senior Staff Scientist at Honeywell and member of the ZigBeeTM Board of Directors. "This is an extremely positive step for the market."



"From the very outset we positioned ourselves to be the company that doesn't just announce solutions for ZigBeeTM, but actually delivers real, shippable solutions," commented Geir Forre, President and CEO of Chipcon. "Chipcon delivers real products today, with a robust set of development tools for a complete ZigBeeTM-compliant solution. While other providers struggle with their first generation solutions, Chipcon already has two ZigBeeTM generations and has a bona-fide roadmap to generations three and four. The fact that Chipcon is a Promoter of the ZigBeeTM Alliance and has delivered the world's first IEEE 802.15.4 radio, the world's first ZigBeeTM one-chip solution, and the world's leading ZigBeeTM software is not a simple coincidence. It's a testament to our ability to deliver real market leading solutions."