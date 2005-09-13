Electronics Production | September 13, 2005
Chipcon releases worlds first SoC ZigBee
Chipcon announced the availability of the CC2430 family, the world's first available true One-Chip ZigBeeTM solution. This is the World's First true SoC ZigbeeTM one-stop-shop offering, providing on-chip programmable flash memory as well as a certified ZigbeeTM software stack, all on a single silicon die.
The CC2430 is a key part of Chipcon's SmartRF®03 product family, and is based on Chipcon's industry leading CC2420 ZigBeeTM radio transceiver which has already surpassed 1 million units shipped. Measuring approximately the size of a 1 ct diamond (7×7 mm), the CC2430 represents an extremely clean design combining a robust radio, programmable micro-controller, flash memory, and both IEEE802.15.4 and ZigBeeTM software -- all in one easy-to-use and cost-effective chip. The CC2430 SoC family will be available as three different products (CC2430-F32, CC2430-F64 and CC2430-F128). The difference between these three products is the size of on-chip flash memory, each cost-optimized for different IEEE 802.15.4/ZigbeeTM applications.
The availability of Chipcon's ZigBeeTM SoC solution is a huge leap for OEMs with products targeted at home and building automation, HVAC, automated meter reading (AMR), medical devices, home entertainment, logistics, and other end markets where wires will be replaced by extremely inexpensive low-power wireless communications. The CC2430 will enable OEMs to seamlessly develop compact, high performance and reliable wireless networking products using the chip as the only active device in the system, thus reducing both time-to-market and, production and test costs to the minimum. The CC2430 combined with the market leading Z-StackTM ZigBeeTM protocol software and other Chipcon software tools represent the market's most comprehensive and competitive ZigBee solution. It provides a significant design advantage and reduces engineering risk.
"Using an industry, global standard creates many opportunities in the automation application markets, and complete SoC solutions will offer the ability for manufacturers to add this wireless capability with less in-house expertise," said Joyce Putscher with market research firm In-Stat
"True single chip solutions like Chipcon's CC2430 will drive the cost of standard ZigBeeTM solutions down thereby increasing the demand and market acceptance of the ZigBeeTM standard", commented Pat Gonia, Senior Staff Scientist at Honeywell and member of the ZigBeeTM Board of Directors. "This is an extremely positive step for the market."
"From the very outset we positioned ourselves to be the company that doesn't just announce solutions for ZigBeeTM, but actually delivers real, shippable solutions," commented Geir Forre, President and CEO of Chipcon. "Chipcon delivers real products today, with a robust set of development tools for a complete ZigBeeTM-compliant solution. While other providers struggle with their first generation solutions, Chipcon already has two ZigBeeTM generations and has a bona-fide roadmap to generations three and four. The fact that Chipcon is a Promoter of the ZigBeeTM Alliance and has delivered the world's first IEEE 802.15.4 radio, the world's first ZigBeeTM one-chip solution, and the world's leading ZigBeeTM software is not a simple coincidence. It's a testament to our ability to deliver real market leading solutions."
The availability of Chipcon's ZigBeeTM SoC solution is a huge leap for OEMs with products targeted at home and building automation, HVAC, automated meter reading (AMR), medical devices, home entertainment, logistics, and other end markets where wires will be replaced by extremely inexpensive low-power wireless communications. The CC2430 will enable OEMs to seamlessly develop compact, high performance and reliable wireless networking products using the chip as the only active device in the system, thus reducing both time-to-market and, production and test costs to the minimum. The CC2430 combined with the market leading Z-StackTM ZigBeeTM protocol software and other Chipcon software tools represent the market's most comprehensive and competitive ZigBee solution. It provides a significant design advantage and reduces engineering risk.
"Using an industry, global standard creates many opportunities in the automation application markets, and complete SoC solutions will offer the ability for manufacturers to add this wireless capability with less in-house expertise," said Joyce Putscher with market research firm In-Stat
"True single chip solutions like Chipcon's CC2430 will drive the cost of standard ZigBeeTM solutions down thereby increasing the demand and market acceptance of the ZigBeeTM standard", commented Pat Gonia, Senior Staff Scientist at Honeywell and member of the ZigBeeTM Board of Directors. "This is an extremely positive step for the market."
"From the very outset we positioned ourselves to be the company that doesn't just announce solutions for ZigBeeTM, but actually delivers real, shippable solutions," commented Geir Forre, President and CEO of Chipcon. "Chipcon delivers real products today, with a robust set of development tools for a complete ZigBeeTM-compliant solution. While other providers struggle with their first generation solutions, Chipcon already has two ZigBeeTM generations and has a bona-fide roadmap to generations three and four. The fact that Chipcon is a Promoter of the ZigBeeTM Alliance and has delivered the world's first IEEE 802.15.4 radio, the world's first ZigBeeTM one-chip solution, and the world's leading ZigBeeTM software is not a simple coincidence. It's a testament to our ability to deliver real market leading solutions."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments