Electronics Production | May 13, 2010
Increasing order intake for BB Electronics
EMS provider BB Electronics is currently experiencing a noticeable order intake.
"Since October last year we have been pleased with an increasing order intake and we now believe that we are dealing with a permanent tendency", CEO for BB Electronics Knud Andersen evaluates.
"We interpret the order intake as an expression of a positive increase in some businesses in some markets. It does not go as fast as before the crisis, but we have a good feeling that it does go in the right direction", Knud Andersen explains.
Just as other companies BB Electronics has felt the global recession as well. In 2009 the company has experienced a decrease in turnover of approximately 25 % to MDKK 550 and an EBITDA before special items of MDKK 4. Despite the above BB Electronics has succeeded in realising a positive free cash flow.
"The result is not satisfying. However, our decrease is lower than the market in general and as part of an extremely cyclical industry, we must adapt to the facts", Knud Andersen continues.
Already in 2007 BB Electronics grasped the nettle before the financial recession started. In 2007 BB Electronics initiated a comprehensive LEAN project, which made the company well prepared when the crisis hit with full force during 2009.
"Looking back we initiated the project at the best possible time. Together with a positive development in cash flow, a strong solvency ratio, consolidation of the Danish activities in Horsens and unremitting investments in equipment and development of the company's business processes, mean that the company is well prepared as regards playing an important part in the future market growth", Knud Andersen explains.
