TTI adds Molex in Finland & Estonia

TTI's European franchise agreement with Molex, has been extended to cover the territories of Finland and Estonia.

The agreement gives customers in these countries access to Molex’s complete product portfolio.



Comments Marc Winfield – Regional Vice President Sales, TTI Europe: “As we have expanded our reach within the Nordic Area we have established Finland and Estonia as a key focus area for new business development. As part of our strategy in 2009 we introduced Murata’s world-beating Passive lines into this area to great effect. We intend to replicate this success with Molex’s strategically important connector range, which is similarly regarded worldwide as a global market leading brand.”



Continues Lars Dahlstroem, TTI’s Nordic General Manager: “As Molex’s Franchised Distributor in Sweden we are excited to have the opportunity to provide the Finnish and Estonian customers with the same exceptional service levels in both demand fulfillment and importantly demand creation in support of this key strategic line.”