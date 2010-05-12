Merlin completes installation for Microvia fill

PCB manufacturers Merlin Circuit have completed the installation of their inert anode system for the filling of Microvias with electroplated copper.

The Deeside UK site has dedicated 33% of one of its existing plating lines for conversion to Schloetters Slotocoup BV110 plating chemistry with inert anodes, a process with a proven track record in both Europe and the Far East.