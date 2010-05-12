Yet another suicide at Foxconn

Foxconn has to report yet another suicide—a young woman—at their manufacturing facilities in China.

The Chinese News Agency Xinhua reports that a young woman (she started working for Foxconn in August 2009) died yesterday after jumping from a rental apartment in Shenzhen. This marks the 6th death for Foxconn since the beginning of the year—the most recent on May 6th, 2010—and 8th major incident.



Local police is to investigate the death. Foxconn has not issued any official statement, the news agency said, out of respect for the deceased and her family. However, it was understood that Foxconn is ‘very concerned’.