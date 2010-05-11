Rick Simonson to leave Nokia

Rick Simonson, who currently heads Mobile Phones, has decided to retire from full-time duties at Nokia. Simonson will leave the Nokia Group Executive Board effective June 30, 2010. However, he will continue as a senior advisor to Nokia, focusing on Nokia Siemens Networks, until the end of the year. Simonson will continue to serve as a member of Nokia Siemens Networks' Board of Directors after he leaves Nokia.



"Rick has made a substantial contribution and leaves behind a legacy in operational and financial leadership. I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution," says Kallasvuo. "We will certainly miss Rick, but are pleased he will continue as a senior advisor to Nokia until the end of year, and continue as an NSN board member beyond that."