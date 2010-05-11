1Q/2010: LPKF grows stronger than forecast

German LPKF Laser & Electronics AG boosted its turnover in the first three months of the ongoing financial year to EUR 17.6 million – an increase of 74 % year-on-year.

The quarterly EBIT of EUR 4.3 million and an EBIT margin of 24 % were also above the forecast. This extraordinarily strong growth is attributable to the very good development in business by the Cutting & Structuring Lasers Segment and the Rapid Prototyping Segment. In addition, large orders were also being transacted.



All segments are currently enjoying a rise in incoming orders. A broadening of the base for the growth in turnover is therefore expected.



The Board of Managing Directors recently confirmed the rise in the forecast for the ongoing year, expecting a turnover of at least EUR 60 million and an EBIT margin of at least 14 %.