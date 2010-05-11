Electronics Production | May 11, 2010
A strengthened GPV looks ahead
Today—one year after GPV’s reconstruction—the enterprise stands considerably strengthened after a successful year of consolidation and a series of investments in customer base and production equipment.
Since in spring 2009, the GPV Group went through a successful reconstruction with focus on the core business areas of electronics and mechanics production, GPV now has four main plants left.
Bo Lybæk, president and CEO of the GPV Group says: “As most others, we have seen a decrease in sales as a consequence of the general crisis. However, it is very satisfactory that we ended the first fiscal year following the reconstruction with sales amounting to around DKK 700 million and positive operating income (EBIT) above budget”.
GPV’s fiscal year ended on March 31, 2010, and the financial statements are expected published in mid-June.
Investments
A range of new projects from existing and new customers, both within Mechanics and Electronics, have resulted in new contracts, and several projects are in the melting pot.
To comply with these new contracts GPV has implemented investments in production equipment in the Company’s plants. A large part of these investments have been made at GPV’s electronics and mechanics plants in Bangkok, where good growth is seen.
”We have customers that want us to develop together with them. The new investments enable us to strengthen our competitiveness, and at the same time this is favorable time for investing as the price level of equipment is attractive at the moment. The new investments are, however, not higher than what our business justifies, just as only the best projects can be considered”, Bo Lybæk says.
GPV’s customers make high demands for quality, test security and traceability and therefore investments in new quality and test equipment have been made in several of GPV’s enterprises, just as we have worked with new quality certification in both Denmark and Thailand.
The investments have been implemented mainly within Electronics to ensure continued increase in efficiency and flexibility in production and a uniform process quality in all lines of production.
Outlook
Expectations to the future fiscal 2010-2011 that starts on April 1, 2010, will correspond to the performance of the fiscal year just ended with annual sales of around DKK 700 million.
Bo Lybæk does not expect any need for large investments in the coming fiscal 2010/2011.
”We will continue working with the optimization and improvement of our production equipment, but the investments made during the past year have provided the necessary capability demanded by the market at present. Of course, we pay close attention to needs that may arise as we win new projects or in connection with a general change in economic trends”, Bo Lybæk concludes.
Bo Lybæk, president and CEO of the GPV Group says: “As most others, we have seen a decrease in sales as a consequence of the general crisis. However, it is very satisfactory that we ended the first fiscal year following the reconstruction with sales amounting to around DKK 700 million and positive operating income (EBIT) above budget”.
GPV’s fiscal year ended on March 31, 2010, and the financial statements are expected published in mid-June.
Investments
A range of new projects from existing and new customers, both within Mechanics and Electronics, have resulted in new contracts, and several projects are in the melting pot.
To comply with these new contracts GPV has implemented investments in production equipment in the Company’s plants. A large part of these investments have been made at GPV’s electronics and mechanics plants in Bangkok, where good growth is seen.
”We have customers that want us to develop together with them. The new investments enable us to strengthen our competitiveness, and at the same time this is favorable time for investing as the price level of equipment is attractive at the moment. The new investments are, however, not higher than what our business justifies, just as only the best projects can be considered”, Bo Lybæk says.
GPV’s customers make high demands for quality, test security and traceability and therefore investments in new quality and test equipment have been made in several of GPV’s enterprises, just as we have worked with new quality certification in both Denmark and Thailand.
The investments have been implemented mainly within Electronics to ensure continued increase in efficiency and flexibility in production and a uniform process quality in all lines of production.
Outlook
Expectations to the future fiscal 2010-2011 that starts on April 1, 2010, will correspond to the performance of the fiscal year just ended with annual sales of around DKK 700 million.
Bo Lybæk does not expect any need for large investments in the coming fiscal 2010/2011.
”We will continue working with the optimization and improvement of our production equipment, but the investments made during the past year have provided the necessary capability demanded by the market at present. Of course, we pay close attention to needs that may arise as we win new projects or in connection with a general change in economic trends”, Bo Lybæk concludes.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments