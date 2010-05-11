Elcoteq Russia sells facility to OptoGan

The EMS-provider Elcoteq is said to have sold its manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg (Russia) to OptoGan.

LED manufacturer OptoGan—part of the Onexim-Group led by Mikhail Prokhorov—has apparently obtained permission from Russian antitrust authorities to buy Elcoteq’s manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg, reports Vedomosti.



The value of the deal was not disclosed.



OptoGan stated in the article that the deal was aimed at accelerating the growth of LED production in Russia.