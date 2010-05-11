Leoni: capacity almost fully utilised again

Thanks to the substantially improved demand on markets of importance to Leoni, capacity was once again fully utilised at many of the Company's facilities and consequently make it possible to meanwhile partially do without the use of short-time working.

On 31 March 2010 Leoni employed 50'454 people Group-wide, as opposed to 45'007 people one year earlier and 49'822 at the end of December 2009. Following the extensive restructuring measures implemented in 2009, there were no significant changes in the number of permanent staff during the first quarter of 2010.



In Germany, 3'732 people worked for Leoni on the reporting date (31 December 2009: 3795), while there were 46722 employees, i.e. 92.6% of the total workforce, outside Germany (31 December 2009: 46027).