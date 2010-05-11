PCB | May 11, 2010
AT&S: revenue down 18% for full year
AT&S’s fourth quarter results reflect the long-term effectiveness of the company’s restructuring and cost-saving measures. The full-year results were a significant improvement on the first quarter forecasts.
Despite the challenging economic environment, AT&S can look back on a highly successful financial year 2009/10. The non-recurring effects of restructuring the Leoben-Hinterberg plant and negative operating results combined to produce significant losses in the first quarter.
However, thanks to the restructuring and other cost-saving initiatives, AT&S has significantly reduced its cost base. Earnings turned positive in the second quarter, and the third quarter was one of the most profitable in the company’s history.
The EBIT margin stood at 6.2% in spite of the less attractive product mix in the fourth quarter, the decline in manufactured value at the Shanghai plant as a result of the Chinese New Year holiday, and sharp increases in raw material and energy costs. Last year AT&S recorded an EBIT margin of -1.5%.
The results for the financial year 2009/10 were as follows:
This image has a zoom-function.
- All values in EUR million unless otherwise specified; figures from the income statement excluding non-recurring effects. (FY 2009/10: EUR -36.5 million; FY 2008/09: EUR -27.6 million & EUR -2.9 million special tax expenses; Q4 2009/10: EUR 0; Q4 2008/09: EUR -1.9 million & EUR -1.5 million special tax expenses)
- Financial liabilities - Cash and cash equivalents - Financial assets
“AT&S implemented a series of essential strategic measures last year. These will provide a springboard for further initiatives aimed at realigning the company and achieving long-term growth in the Group’s value – and I am looking forward to the challenge,” said AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
“After posting a massive operating loss in the first quarter, there was no way we could anticipate such a strong operating profit for the year. Ultimately we have posted a pre-tax profit excluding one-time expenses,” commented CFO Steen Hansen.
The relocation of volume production from Leoben-Hinterberg to Asia played a particularly important part in the turnaround, lifting the proportion of revenue generated by the Asian plants from 61% in 2008/09 to 67% last year. During the period the Mobile Devices business contributed about 60% of total revenues, with Industrial accounting for 28% and Automotive 11%. Other activities generated 1%.
Net debt fell by EUR 26.4 million to EUR 148.0 million in the financial year 2009/10. As a result of the losses sustained in the first quarter, equity slipped from EUR 252.7 million to EUR 208.8 million, but the gearing ratio (net debt/equity) went up only slightly to 71%. However, it remained well below the target of 80%.
As at 31 March 2010 AT&S had 5,875 employees at its production sites in Austria, China, India and Korea, and
its 16 sales offices.
However, thanks to the restructuring and other cost-saving initiatives, AT&S has significantly reduced its cost base. Earnings turned positive in the second quarter, and the third quarter was one of the most profitable in the company’s history.
The EBIT margin stood at 6.2% in spite of the less attractive product mix in the fourth quarter, the decline in manufactured value at the Shanghai plant as a result of the Chinese New Year holiday, and sharp increases in raw material and energy costs. Last year AT&S recorded an EBIT margin of -1.5%.
The results for the financial year 2009/10 were as follows:
This image has a zoom-function.
- All values in EUR million unless otherwise specified; figures from the income statement excluding non-recurring effects. (FY 2009/10: EUR -36.5 million; FY 2008/09: EUR -27.6 million & EUR -2.9 million special tax expenses; Q4 2009/10: EUR 0; Q4 2008/09: EUR -1.9 million & EUR -1.5 million special tax expenses)
- Financial liabilities - Cash and cash equivalents - Financial assets
“AT&S implemented a series of essential strategic measures last year. These will provide a springboard for further initiatives aimed at realigning the company and achieving long-term growth in the Group’s value – and I am looking forward to the challenge,” said AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
“After posting a massive operating loss in the first quarter, there was no way we could anticipate such a strong operating profit for the year. Ultimately we have posted a pre-tax profit excluding one-time expenses,” commented CFO Steen Hansen.
The relocation of volume production from Leoben-Hinterberg to Asia played a particularly important part in the turnaround, lifting the proportion of revenue generated by the Asian plants from 61% in 2008/09 to 67% last year. During the period the Mobile Devices business contributed about 60% of total revenues, with Industrial accounting for 28% and Automotive 11%. Other activities generated 1%.
Net debt fell by EUR 26.4 million to EUR 148.0 million in the financial year 2009/10. As a result of the losses sustained in the first quarter, equity slipped from EUR 252.7 million to EUR 208.8 million, but the gearing ratio (net debt/equity) went up only slightly to 71%. However, it remained well below the target of 80%.
As at 31 March 2010 AT&S had 5,875 employees at its production sites in Austria, China, India and Korea, and
its 16 sales offices.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments