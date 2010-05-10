Exception files court proceedings against ex-employees

UK-based Exception VAR has initiated civil proceedings at the High Court against a number of current and former employees. NCAB UK and its Swedish holding company are among the named.

The company—part of the Exception Group—has filed proceeding claiming an alleged misuse of company information and a ‘conspiracy’ to poach employees, customers and suppliers away from Exception VAR.



Craig Wright, Chief Executive of the Exception Group and Director of Exception VAR, is cited with the following: “We have issued and served proceedings in the High Court of Justice in London on Howard Goff, Andrew Steele, Ann Harwood, Steve Strevens, Christopher Nuttall, Celine Nuttall, Sonia Brunsdon, Mark Sykes, NCAB Group UK Limited, NCAB Holding AB, Hans Lennart Ståhl and Anders Erik Forsen.



Further information can be obtained from Exception's website.