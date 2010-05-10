Suicide Problems for Foxconn continue

EMS-giant Foxconn is apparently still having problems with employees attempting suicides (and unfortunately succeeding).

The string of bad news for EMS-provider Foxconn in China will not seem to end. Chinese media reports of another suicide at Foxconn's Long Hua production campus on May 6th, 2010. This is the 5th death (and 7th serious incident) in just 4 months for the EMS-provider which supplies to the likes of Apple, Sony, Hewlett Packard or Dell.



However, contrary to the previous reports (evertiq reported), Foxconn seems to have implemented measures to help prevent these kind of things to happen. The young man (he started at Foxconn in summer last year) had reportedly some problems and stated that he would like to return to his home province. Foxconn apparently arranged for his parents to come and visit and offered counselling.