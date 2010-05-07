Prism to become a Lean Mean Business Machine

Undertaking NVQ business improvement training is helping UK-based EMS-provider Prism Electronics Limited to increase customer service levels and provide rewarding employment for its staff, the company believes.

Staff at Prism Electronics are undertaking the government-funded Business Improvement Techniques NVQ Level 2. It has been introduced to acquaint staff with lean manufacturing business improvement techniques focussing in particular on reducing waste through the operations processes.



Eight delegates are taking the NVQs across all the functions of the company including customer service administrators, production operatives, team leaders, logistics and process specialists.



Prism head of operations David Bance said: “The Business Improvement Techniques NVQ programme provides industry standard qualifications centred on the proven tools and techniques of lean manufacturing. It is designed to support continuous improvement by promoting effective team working and developing lean skills across the Prism workforce.



“The objective of the NVQ in Business Improvement Techniques (BIT) is to improve business performance as a whole. We have eight members of staff across all our business functions who will be able to ensure that we adhere to lean business practices in order to reduce waste in our operations and deliver the best possible service to our customers. It means that they will be able to identify and eliminate waste, create flow and improve quality leading to greater efficiency and increased profitability.



“As well as the direct business benefit generated by quality, cost and delivery improvement the NVQ in BIT also demonstrates our commitment to provide rewarding employment for Prism staff through training and reducing health and safety issues.”