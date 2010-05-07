Nokia-Boss allowed to continue

Nokia shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting decided to stick with their CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo for a little while longer—contrary to rumours indicating a change in leadership.

Despite the fact that Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia managed to defend ist leading position, many investors have grown tired of waiting for a ‘worthy’ competitor for Apple’s iPhone. A possible change in leadership for Nokia was being rumoured.



In response, the CEO pointed to several ‘success stories’ for the company, namely the Ovi Store, Nokia's free pedestrian and car navigation software, the ‘Comes With Music’ concept, Nokia Messaging, Ovi Mail and Nokia Life Tools. Shareholders obviously honoured the work and the CEO managed to show that the company was—indeed—moving in a positive direction. He was re-elected.



This year, Nokia is planning to introduce a new generation of devices that is expected to help close the gap with the competition in high-end Smartphones. "Our approach has been to concentrate on fewer, competitive products that bring the features of Symbian-based smartphones to more and more people around the world. And we are well on our way to doing that", he announced.