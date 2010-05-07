Hitachi Data Systems & Avnet Technology Solutions to partner

Hitachi Data Systems and Avnet Technology Solutions announced a pan-EMEA distribution partnership. The collaboration began with engagement in Germany, France and Hungary from 1st April 2010, with additional countries being added throughout the year.

This extension of a successful ten year relationship between Hitachi Data Systems and Avnet in the US marks a focus for both companies on empowering the channel to deliver enterprise-class storage solutions to customers across EMEA. The agreement allows Avnet's partners to provide their small to mid-sized business and commercial customers with cost-effective storage environments.



"Businesses of all sizes are struggling to deal with ever-growing amounts of mission-critical data and demanding compliance and regulatory requirements related to content storage," said Dick Borsboom, president of Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA. "Customers are looking for storage solutions that allow them to quickly access the right data at the right time. With the addition of Hitachi Data Systems to our portfolio, Avnet will be able to help our partners develop and implement innovative storage solutions for effective data management strategies to meet their customers' long-term needs."



"Extending our relationship with Avnet reinforces our commitment to the channel and our investment in growing our mid-market business," said Philippe Fosse, Vice President Channels EMEA, Hitachi Data Systems. "We are now in a position to offer our EMEA customers improved access to our product portfolio, as well as giving them the opportunity to benefit from the resources and expertise available through a strong partnership between established data storage leaders."