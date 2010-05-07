Day4 Energy expands European production capacity

Day4 Energy announced significant expansion plans for their third party manufacturing facility—with EMS-provider Jabil—in Europe.

Day4 Energy is expanding production from 50MW (megawatts) annually to 120MW to meet increased demand for the Company's high performance photovoltaic products.



"This decision is a direct result of a significant increase in demand that has allowed us to bring our manufacturing facilities in Poland to full capacity earlier this year. We believe that despite the upcoming changes to subsidy programs in Germany, market demand for PV products will continue to be underpinned by renewed investor appetite in existing as well as emerging markets and increased bank debt availability", said George Rubin, president of Day4 Energy.



The first phase of expansion, an increase to 75MW capacity, will be completed by mid-May and the expansion to 120MW will be completed by the end of June. The expansion plans include increasing productivity from 5 to 7 days a week as well as the addition of new commercial lines dedicated to the production of the newly introduced 60MC-I module with Guardian Technology.



The current production mix at the facility is focused on the company's 48MC-S module. However, Day4 Energy expects that demand for the new 60MC-I module will require 80% of production capacity by the third quarter of this year.