Melecs: 1 year after spin-off from Siemens

The EMS-provider Melecs can look back at a positive development, one year after the spin-off from Siemens.

Melecs takes positive stock one year after leaving the Siemens Group. Despite the economic crisis, the company is on a solid footing with good utilisation of factory capacity, having achieved turnover targets in electronics and mechanics and acquired new customers.



Production record at the electronics factory in Siegendorf

Following the consolidation of electronics competencies at the factory in Siegendorf (Melecs EWS), not only have all existing customers been retained, but even a few new customers (e.g. in the automotive sector) have been acquired. Volumes rose over the year, with an all-time high being achieved on one production line in March.



Materials bottlenecks experienced at many suppliers due to the economic crisis were successfully compensated for with intensive staff deployment and professional logistics management. The good utilisation of capacity at EWS and the current production requirements are also a reason for Melecs to actively start considering further growth.



Mechanics factory in Vienna

The mechanics factory (Melecs MWW) did not escape the economic crisis unscathed, but was able to offset losses through gains in the infrastructure segment (e.g. the rail vehicle industry). Melecs can also look back over a successful year in terms of its quality policy: All of its certificates were renewed and, such as the IRIS certification of MWW, were passed with a higher number of points than before.



New location for Melecs SWL (Switchgears Works Linz)

The collapse in business was at its worst in switchgear, due to the high degree of dependency on the industry. This collapse was countered with a restructuring and realignment of the business, which has now been concluded with the relocation to new company premises at Linz Harbour.