Aegis in cooperation with Makso Electronic

Aegis new product introduction and shop-floor paperless documentation system has been selected by the Netherland based EMS provider Makso Electronic for their manufacturing site in Veenendaal.

Their deployment integrates all of operations from new product introduction through documentation version control and viewing on the production floor.



"We chose Aegis as our partner for their proven track record and technology. Choosing the right system for managing our incoming customer data and shop floor documentation was critical to us. Aegis technology certainly met our

functional requirements. We also demanded a good business partner. With over 1100 installed factories and 35 machine vendor endorsements, we have the assurance that comes with partnering with a market leader", commented Ton Ten Hove owner of Makso Electronic.



Christian Teasdel, Sales Director for UK and Benelux of Aegis Software Europe commented, "We are honoured to have earned the business of Makso Electronic for further improving the efficiency and control of their operations. We also look forward to growing their deployment with them in the future. This new business further highlights Aegis market share and commitment to the Benelux region".