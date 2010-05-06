Osram opens Asian LED chip production facility

Osram Opto Semiconductors has officially opened its 35,000 square meter new LED wafer fabrication plant in Penang, Malaysia at the end of April. It is the company’s first ever LED chip plant in Asia.

The plant will produce chips for light emitting diodes, the light source of the future. Osram has doubled its chip production capacities investing in the new chip fab in Penang and the chip fab in Regensburg, Germany.



The new plant is the second LED chip manufacturing facility of Osram Opto Semiconductors. It will produce LED chips in indium-gallium-nitride technology on 4-inch wafers, serving as the basis for blue, green and white LEDs. Together with its Regensburg (Germany) LED chip plant, Osram is poised to respond quickly to the fast growing LED market with superior quality, sufficient quantities and at cost advantages, a statement reads.