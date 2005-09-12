New shareholders at Fuba

Business agreement for the protection of the Dresden location has been completed and new shareholders at Fuba Printed Circuits. The realization of the insolvency plan, which was presented by the management, is going according to plan.

On 1st of August 2005 a long-term agreement for the protection of the Dresden location was finished with the Works Council. The weekly work times, the number of vacation days, the right to special payments and other vertices were agreed to in this agreement which will be valid through December 31, 2010.



The Saxon shop chairman Matthias Güttler sees the location well positioned with the conclusion of this long-term agreement for present day and future competition. The company also announces, that FUBA Printed Circuits Tunisie S.A. now holds 10 percent of the business shares of FUBA PRINTED CIRCUITS GMBH. The investment of the Tunisian company is an essential part of the restructuring process. With its already good and for a long time existing business relationship this investment further strengthens the relationship between both companies. The goal is to offer the customers an increased value through this "European" group, which will be realized in relatively medium-term. The capacities of the Tunisian company will continue to be developed as the low cost solution provider.



History of the company: For 46 years production of circuit boards Since 1959 the Gittelde plant has been producing circuit boards. Until the year 1998, this production site belonged to FUBA Hans Kolbe & Co., an enterprise which became known first of all for its satellite dishes. Then the VOGT electronic AG took over the enterprise which operated under the name VOGT electronic FUBA GmbH. In October 2003 there was management buy-out by the Managers Walter Drach and Andreas Ebeling and returned back to the original name, FUBA PRINTED CIRCUITS GMBH.