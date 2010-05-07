Assel invest in conformal coating

Following the trend of investments in new technologies and a long-term strategy of expanding its competency base the Poland based EMS provider has invested into new conformal coating equipment.

Assel has bought the SL-940 Conformal Coating System, as well as the TC-2600 V4 IR oven by Nordson Asymtek.



Assels production manager states: “Asymtek is a leader considering fluid dispensing equipment, thus our decision regarding this brand was natural.



Our key aim is the ability to always offer a wide spectrum of technological solutions for our current and prospective customers, positing Assel on the market as a world class manufacturing centre.”