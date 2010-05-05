New owners at Hanza

EMS provider Hanza has changed ownership. Minority owner Hanza Intressenter has acquired all outstanding

shares and will from now on be the sole owner of the company.

Hanza has from the start had two owners; Mr Gunnar Bergström, via HSF Group, and Hanza Intressenter which in turn is represented by a number of renowned Swedish investors and institutional owners. During April Hanza Intressenter became sole owner of Hanza by acquiring all outstanding shares from HSF Group.



Hanza´s business concept, Complete Manufacturing Services, offer cost effective manufacturing of complete products, mechanics and cables in Estonia, and electronics in Poland. In Sweden Hanza is represented by Proximity plants for manufacturing and services near the customers. During 2009 the concern expanded its Electronics division through the acquisition of Elektromekan i Årjäng, now included in the concern under name Hanza Elektromekan.