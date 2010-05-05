Apple hits 1 million with iPad

Just 28 after hitting the shops, Cupertino-based gadget wizard Apple reached the 1 million mark with its iPad.

The company announced that it reached 1 million sold iPads last Friday (April 30th, 2010); earlier than expected. However, Apple also stated that the demand is still outpacing the production capacities. Due to this, the company had already to postpone the international launch of the e-reader from April to May.



As a side note: Apple’s other hot-seller—the iPhone—needed almost 3 times as many days (74 to be precise) to reach that magic number.