AT&S: Leoben-Hinterberg to be headquarter again

To continue the realignment and streamlining of the company, the Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S will relocate its headquarter from Vienna to Leoben-Hinterberg.

All activities—currently conducted through the Vienna office—will be transferred to other AT&S locations.



Through the realigning of international and regional structures, cost reductions can be made—especially in administrative costs, the PCB manufacturer stated. In addition, the proximity of management, development and production will optimise business processes further.



In relation to this decision, the production location and technology centre Leoben-Hinterberg will—again—become the headquarter of the company. The office in Vienna will be closed down by the end of the year 2010.



The small to medium volume production (Hightech-Segment) in Leoben-Hinterberg will not be affected by the change.