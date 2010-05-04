Electronics Production | May 04, 2010
Avnet & Bluegiga with pan-European agreement
Avnet Embedded has signed a pan-European agreement to represent Bluegiga Technologies.
Under the agreement, Avnet Embedded will be the only pan-European distributor able to support the full range of Bluegiga OEM Bluetooth modules and Access Devices.
Commenting on the agreement, Martin Brooks, vice president of Avnet Embedded said, “Bluegiga’s Bluetooth modules enable device manufacturers and OEMs to add secure wireless connectivity into new or existing applications with minimal development, manufacturing and radio-regulatory certification efforts. The line is an excellent fit with the Avnet Embedded line card, and we are looking forward to taking this outstanding range to the European market.”
Tom Nordman, vice president of sales and marketing at Bluegiga added, “Avnet Embedded is the leading European distributor for embedded technology. They offer Bluegiga’s customers strong expertise not only in our wireless communication technologies, but also with a great understanding of the computing, display and software technologies that surround them. We believe that they have the potential to take our OEM modules to a completely new market in Europe and we are excited to continue providing Avnet Embedded’s customers the best customer support available in the market.”
Avnet Embedded will be supporting the recently added and exceptionally powerful WT41, the first truly long range Bluetooth module with1000m range. The WT41 has +20 dBm output power which is the maximum allowed in Americas, Europe and various Asian countries.
