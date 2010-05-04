Infineon ranks Top in chips for Automotive Electronics

German chip manufacturer Infineon Technologies has secured the Top1 supplier position for chips for automotive electronics, according to the most recent study published by Strategy Analytics.

The U.S.-based market researcher reports that Infineon captured a 9% share of the global market with sales totaling USD 1.31 billion in 2009. Infineon strengthened its market position even though it was a crisis year for the automobile industry, with the overall market for automotive chips contracting by 21% to USD 14.4 billion in 2009 (compared to USD 18.3 billion in 2008).



“Through our strength as an innovator across our portfolio, we were able to secure the number one spot in chips for automotive electronics in spite of tough times in the industry,” said Jochen Hanebeck, Division President of the Automotive Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “Our semiconductors are the basis for automotive electronics innovation, and we are on track to become the leading supplier of chips in the future electric mobility market.”



Infineon continues to lead the market in Europe

In Europe, which is recognized as a key center of innovation in the field of automotive electronics, Infineon remains market leader with a share of 13.6%. Infineon ranks second in North America with a market share of 7.8%. In the Asian ranking, Infineon market share grew to 8.8%, reaffirming its number two position.