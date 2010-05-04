Electronics Production | May 04, 2010
HP’s acquisition of Palm to impact tablets, not smartphones
HP’s recent announcement of its intent to acquire smartphone maker Palm is another example of a PC maker fortifying their competitive stance in the ultra-mobile device market, states market researcher IMS Research.
Based on HP executives’ statements, Palm’s webOS operating system appears to be one of the core assets that HP plans to integrate into its mobile device portfolio. IMS Research expects HP to employ webOS in its tablet line-up in favor of, or in addition to, offering a Windows 7 model.
Anna Hunt, IMS Research’s principal analyst and author of Impact of Connected Tablets on the CE Market, stated, “HP’s upcoming Slate tablet was originally expected to run Windows 7 OS, although using Windows 7 would translate to a higher cost to the consumer and could mean more strain on the processor.”
Ms. Hunt adds, “The tablet market will likely see devices at sub $250 price points within a year’s time, therefore suppliers must be very aware of lowering costs while maximizing performance and end user experience.”
Once optimized for the tablet platform, webOS may enable HP to grow an applications ecosystem competitive to Apple OS and Google’s Android. Chris Schreck, market analyst at IMS Research and author of The Evolution of Smartphones, states, “WebOS is an extremely easy platform for apps developers. It uses standard development languages already extremely common among PC developers. If HP can create a compelling tablet offering that people are willing to buy, the barriers to entry for developers might be fairly minimal.”
Roughly 1000 applications have been developed for webOS, most of which may not scale up well to a larger tablet screen. In 2009, Palm’s share of the smartphone market was approximately 1.2%, while Apple’s iPhone OS accounted for 14.3% and Android approximately 3.3%.
HP may also be considering a play in the smartphone market, although Palm has not had significant success competing against the likes of Apple’s iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry and Nokia’s portfolio. There are numerous notebook makers, including Dell, Lenovo and Acer, which have recently entered the smartphone market, although they have yet to gain any real traction.
Anna Hunt, IMS Research’s principal analyst and author of Impact of Connected Tablets on the CE Market, stated, “HP’s upcoming Slate tablet was originally expected to run Windows 7 OS, although using Windows 7 would translate to a higher cost to the consumer and could mean more strain on the processor.”
Ms. Hunt adds, “The tablet market will likely see devices at sub $250 price points within a year’s time, therefore suppliers must be very aware of lowering costs while maximizing performance and end user experience.”
Once optimized for the tablet platform, webOS may enable HP to grow an applications ecosystem competitive to Apple OS and Google’s Android. Chris Schreck, market analyst at IMS Research and author of The Evolution of Smartphones, states, “WebOS is an extremely easy platform for apps developers. It uses standard development languages already extremely common among PC developers. If HP can create a compelling tablet offering that people are willing to buy, the barriers to entry for developers might be fairly minimal.”
Roughly 1000 applications have been developed for webOS, most of which may not scale up well to a larger tablet screen. In 2009, Palm’s share of the smartphone market was approximately 1.2%, while Apple’s iPhone OS accounted for 14.3% and Android approximately 3.3%.
HP may also be considering a play in the smartphone market, although Palm has not had significant success competing against the likes of Apple’s iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry and Nokia’s portfolio. There are numerous notebook makers, including Dell, Lenovo and Acer, which have recently entered the smartphone market, although they have yet to gain any real traction.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments