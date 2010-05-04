Heraeus PV set on expansion

Heraeus PV aims for global production enhancements within its Photovoltaic business unit that will start immediately and continue throughout 2010 resulting in a 300% capacity expansion.

“We have just increased our production capacity by 30%,” Heraeus Global Business Unit Manager Andy London said. “And we have plans to increase production by another 30% by the end of May, 2010 with additional capacity being added throughout the remainder of the year. By the end of the year we anticipate that we will have increased our capacity by 300% overall.”



Along with the capacity expansion Heraeus plans on adding additional production and technical personnel.