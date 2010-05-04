Continental Automotive with new production in Tunisia

At this new 3,000 m2 site north of Tunis, the auto parts manufacturer will produce car radios and radio navigation systems (GPS) for the European market.

In its search for a new partner factory for its industrial site in Rambouillet, Paris, Continental Automotive Group has chosen Menzel Jemil in Tunisia. With its proximity, both in geographical and cultural terms, its competitive salary structure and the quality of its job pool, Tunisia could not fail to convince the responsibles at Continental.



This site, completes Continental Automotive Group's large international network of electronic production sites, which now comes to a total of 32 Electronic Plants and over 80 plants in total worldwide.



If there are only around twenty people working on the site today, the factory is likely to have 70 employees in the region by next June and around 120 engineers, experts and operators, by the end of the year.