Göpel and InterElectronic in cooperation deal

The German Goepel electronic GmbH and InterElectronic Hungary have entered a partnership to distribute systems for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of electronic assemblies.

Starting April 2010, the Budapest-based Company has been selling Goepel electronic’s AOI systems in Hungary and Romania.



“We signed this partnership with Goepel electronic in particular because of the Company’s product range”, says Károly Péics, CEO of InterElectronic Hungary. “Goepel electronic offers stand-alone as well as in-line AOI machines with different configurations, and therefore, provides solutions for various customer requirements and test tasks. We are looking forward to the cooperation and are sure to successfully penetrate to markets in Hungary and Romania.”



“The decision for InterElectrronic as new distributor for the strategically important Hungarian and Romanian markets fell especially due to their experience as single source supplier for the electronics manufacturing”, adds Alice Goepel, Goepel electronic’s International Sales Manager for AOI systems. “We are sure to improve our market position by this cooperation. The customer feedback in these markets to further enhance our AOI systems is of highest importance for us, too.”