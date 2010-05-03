Smartrac appoints new COO

Smartrac has named Dato’ Tan Soo Hee as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and as Member of the Group Executive Team effective June 1, 2010.

In his role, he will take over responsibility for the operations of the production facilities worldwide.



Dato’ Tan Soo Hee joins Smartrac from Infineon Technologies Kulim Sdn. Bhd. where he held the position as Managing Director. The 51 years old engineering expert has 26 years of professional experience in the semiconductor industry and has profound knowledge running complex and multi-site operations.



Dato’ Tan Soo Hee started his international career in the U.S. after completing his studies in Physics in Maine and Rhode Island with the final degree of a Master of Science (M.S.) from Brown University. From 2002 to 2005 he was responsible for technology, industrial engineering and procurement at a semiconductor company in Singapore before he moved to Malaysia for his present position at Infineon.



Dato’ Tan Soo Hee succeeds Franz Vollmann, who left the company on March 31, 2010 to pursue career opportunities in Europe.