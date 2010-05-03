Multek invests in machinery

Multek Europe, Multilayer Technology GmbH & Co. KG, based in Böblingen (Germany), has invested in a large number of new machines.

The company, part of EMS-giant Flextronics, has place a significant order for PCB drilling machines with Schmoll Maschinen. A total of five high-performance drills (total capacity of 25 drill spindles) is to help Multek generate new growth with high-end PCBs.



"Our technology roadmap calls upon us to invest consistently in state-of-the-art machinery that will meet the demands of our products. In Schmoll Machinen, we have found a reliable and technologically superior partner", said Werner Widmann, president and CEO, Multek.