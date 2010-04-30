JJS Electronics extend EMS capabilities

UK and Czech Republic-based JJS Electronics has appointed Richard Barratt to the new post of Principal NPI Engineer.

“Richard joins us as Principal NPI Engineer, primarily responsible for ensuring that the JJS ‘right first time’ approach - part of our World Class Initiative launched last Autumn, is applied to new product introductions,” comments JJS Head of Engineering, Russell Poppe. “Richard will be working closely with our customers’ engineers and JJS manufacturing resources to bring new products into manufacture quickly and successfully, using his advanced technical skills alongside robust, thorough and consistent NPI processes.”



Joining JJS with over 20 years’ electronics manufacturing experience, Richard Barratt is highly experienced with leading-edge technologies including flexi circuits, multi-layer PCBs, fine pitch/micro BGAs and Package on Package.



Commenting on his new position, the new JJS Principal NPI Engineer explains: “I’m delighted to join JJS – particularly during such an exciting time for the company. JJS offers a truly unique proposition to its customers, combining the benefits of offshore manufacturing and the security of working with a UK company. I’m looking forward to extending JJS’ NPI capabilities and building on its current rate of growth, to ensure the seamless transition of customer prototypes into full production – saving them valuable time and reducing cost.”