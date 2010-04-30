AU Optronics adds 1'300 in Slovakia

Taiwan-based manufacturer AU Optronics stated last year to establish a production in Slovakia. Now, more details have emerged.

The company is said to establish a new Slovakian subsidiary. The manufacturing facility for LCD components will be located in Trenčín providing the region with around 1'300 direct jobs (An estimated further 2'000 jobs are likely to be established with local subcontractors). The facility is scheduled to start production in January 2011, local media reports.



The Slovak government is said to support the project with state aid of around EUR 38 million.