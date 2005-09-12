Prestwick Circuits to close

TT electronics plc Prestwick Circuits Ltd TT electronics plc announced a major reduction in the manufacturing operations at its Scottish based printed circuit board ("PCB") plant, Prestwick Circuits Ltd.

As the European PCB market is now dominated by Far Eastern sources of supply, TT electronics has concluded that UK manufacture of PCBs is no longer viable. TT electronics will continue to supply its customers with PCBs sourced from Asia. Prestwick Circuits currently employs 264 people.