Dow Corning Solar and Krayden in distribution agreement

Krayden signed a distribution agreement with Dow Corning Solar Solutions. Krayden is now an authorized distributor of its PV-based silicone materials.

“Working with OEMs side by side, testing materials, seeing what works, what needs adjustment is what we do best. Prior to the boom in alternative energy manufacturing, we have been well-established supporting electronics and related industries. Sliding that knowledge and support to photovoltaics, solar panels, wind turbine and related manufacturing challenges was a natural addition. With the same challenges to consider ― cost, efficiency, and environment ― we have the experience and knowledge base to make a difference and assist in quickly moving to resolutions,” said Wayne Wagner, President of Krayden.