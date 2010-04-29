Europlacer secures several orders

During March and April 2010, Blakell Europlacer secured orders for 10 machines from UK based manufacturers.

The Europlacer orders comprised six iineo systems and two XPii machines, together with two Speedprint machines; the total equipment value was in excess of £1.5 million.



Not all of the equipment will remain within the UK, with one of Europlacer’s key customers (ACW Technology) expanding its overseas operations. This comes with significant order receipt over the same period for Europlacer in many other countries including iineo systems in France, Italy, Russia and China, where an order has just been received for a large board iineo configuration to handle PCB's of 1,600 mm x 700 mm with mass of up to 10Kg.



Andy Jones, Blakell Europlacer's General UK sales Manager commented: "This was a remarkable few weeks for the company, and with 3 more iineo machines being delivered within the UK market confirms the general market acceptance of the iineo as a high technology platform integrating new technologies with Europlacer's renowned flexibility".