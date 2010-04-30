Omron CEO: 'market is slowly improving'

"I’m pleased to say the signs are that the market is slowly improving", Shizuto Yukumoto, CEO for Omron Europe, stated.

"German manufacturers, for example, are increasingly confident, and predicting slight growth. Of course it will not be easy – it calls for hard work and courage to make sure this potential has converted into sales. But we will make it", he continued.



He attributes the successful 'navigation' through the recent difficult times to implementation of Lean Manufacturing, flexible customer-orientated production and good quality control: "Those will continue to be our watchwords for future manufacturing".



What is the AOI focus in 2010 - 2011 for Omron?

• Building its strength in the automotive industry

• Introducing Omron AOI to new geographical markets

• Continuing to support the growth of its distribution network