Electronics Production | April 29, 2010
Benchmark with 15% increase in sales
Benchmark Electronics reported sales of USD 572 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2010, a 15% increase compared to USD 497 million for the same quarter in the prior year.
The company reported first quarter net income of USD18 million. In the comparable period in 2009, Benchmark reported a net income of USD 9 million.
"We delivered yet another quarter of strong performance despite continued component constraints in the supply chain, which impacted our revenues and inventory levels in the first quarter," said Cary T. Fu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
"We achieved record new program bookings during the quarter which are expected to provide a solid foundation for future growth, generating estimated annual revenue at full production of USD 300 million to USD 375 million", he continued.
First Quarter 2010 Financial Highlights
• Operating margin for the first quarter was 3.7% on a GAAP basis and 4.0%, excluding restructuring charges.
• Cash flows provided by operating activities for the first quarter were approximately USD 6 million.
• Cash and long-term investments balance was USD 446 million at March 31, 2010. Long-term investments consist of USD 45 million of auction rate securities.
• Accounts receivable was USD 408 million at March 31, 2010; calculated days sales outstanding were 64 days.
• Inventory was USD 362 million at March 31, 2010; inventory turns were 5.8 times.
• Repurchases of common shares for the first quarter totaled USD 18 million or 0.9 million shares.
• Previously announced restructuring initiatives in the Americas were completed during the first quarter and resulted in restructuring charges of approximately USD 1.7 million related to capacity reduction and severance costs.
Second Quarter 2010 Outlook
Sales for the second quarter of 2010 are expected to range from $600 million to $630 million. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter, excluding restructuring charges, are expected to be between $0.31 and $0.34.
"We delivered yet another quarter of strong performance despite continued component constraints in the supply chain, which impacted our revenues and inventory levels in the first quarter," said Cary T. Fu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
"We achieved record new program bookings during the quarter which are expected to provide a solid foundation for future growth, generating estimated annual revenue at full production of USD 300 million to USD 375 million", he continued.
First Quarter 2010 Financial Highlights
• Operating margin for the first quarter was 3.7% on a GAAP basis and 4.0%, excluding restructuring charges.
• Cash flows provided by operating activities for the first quarter were approximately USD 6 million.
• Cash and long-term investments balance was USD 446 million at March 31, 2010. Long-term investments consist of USD 45 million of auction rate securities.
• Accounts receivable was USD 408 million at March 31, 2010; calculated days sales outstanding were 64 days.
• Inventory was USD 362 million at March 31, 2010; inventory turns were 5.8 times.
• Repurchases of common shares for the first quarter totaled USD 18 million or 0.9 million shares.
• Previously announced restructuring initiatives in the Americas were completed during the first quarter and resulted in restructuring charges of approximately USD 1.7 million related to capacity reduction and severance costs.
Second Quarter 2010 Outlook
Sales for the second quarter of 2010 are expected to range from $600 million to $630 million. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter, excluding restructuring charges, are expected to be between $0.31 and $0.34.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments