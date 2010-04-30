Videoton moves up in EMS-Top-list

Hungarian EMS-provider Videoton has moved up in the latest top ranking of EMS-provider, published by MMI earlier this year.

Videoton climbed to 23rd place on last year's list. Additionally to that, looking at the Europe-based EMS-companies, Videoton is in the 3rd place. (Last year Videoton was 25th worldwide and 5th in Europe.)



"In spite of the crisis Videoton keeps improving its position. The company could change and adapt itself successfully to the turns in the global market", the company states. During the past 5-10 years, projects—contributing a substantial part to the company's overall turnover—ceased, because whole industries left Europe for the Far East, mainly China.



Videoton succeeded in replacing the high volume production of consumer electronics, computer products and sub-assemblies with the production of smaller volume projects. Higher diversity, more complexity, technically and quality-wise higher standard production—mainly for the automotive and industrial electronics businesses, it is explained.



The company continued its regional expansion with the establishment of a new company and the subsiquent start of production in Ukraine in 2009.