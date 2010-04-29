IPC: Shipments for rigid PCBs up 19%

© Aspocomp

Rigid PCB shipments were up 19.6% while bookings increased 38.4% in March 2010 from March 2009, writes the US-American industry association IPC.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 9.2% and bookings have grown 31.9%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 23.5% and rigid bookings increased 28.2%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in March 2010 grew to 1.10.This image has a zoom-function.Flexible circuit shipments in March 2010 were down 1.3%, but bookings were up 18.9% compared to March 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments were down 2.4% and bookings were up 7.1%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments went up 27.3% and flex bookings rose by 98.8%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio improved to 0.98.This image has a zoom-function.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in March 2010 increased 17.7% from March 2009, as orders booked increased 36.8% from March 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 8.3% and bookings were up 29.9%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for March 2010 increased 23.8% and bookings went up 31.6%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in March 2010 increased to 1.09.This image has a zoom-function.“In the March data, we can really see the recovery in full swing,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “Rigid PCB bookings grew in double digits and continued to grow faster than shipments, which has kept the book-to-bill ratio strongly positive for the past 10 consecutive months. Both rigid PCBs and flexible circuits are gaining strength.”The book-to-bill ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from companies in IPC’s survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which is a positive indicator for sales growth over the next two to three months.This image has a zoom-function.Book-to-bill ratios and growth rates for rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined are heavily affected by the rigid PCB segment. Rigid PCBs represent an estimated 90% of the current PCB industry in North America, according to IPC’s World PCB Production and Laminate Market Report.